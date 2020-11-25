Suhana Khan misses her cousin sister Alia Chhiba; Shares a gorgeous PIC with her

Suhana Khan, who is currently missing her cousin sister Alia Chhiba, has shared a gorgeous throwback picture along with her sister.

Bollywood superstar ’s daughter shares a great bond with her maternal cousin sister Alia Chhiba. The sister duo often shares stunning pictures of each other on their respective social media handle. A few days ago when King Khan celebrated his birthday in Dubai, Alia also accompanied them. She shared several pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. Now, Suhana has taken to her Instagram story to share a gorgeous throwback picture with Alia.

Suhana, who is currently in Mumbai seems to be missing her sister terribly. In the picture, the star kid can be seen wearing a beautiful printed midi dress while her cousin can be seen wearing a white knitted top over a neon bralette and black coloured pants. Both of them can be also seen letting their tresses flow while posing for the camera.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Suhana wrote, “My heads cut off bc I’m too tall.” She also added “miss u @aliachhiba.” The throwback picture of Suhana and Alia is indeed adorable.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s latest picture with cousin Alia Chhiba here:

Earlier, Suhana shared a beautiful mirror selfie on her Instagram story. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Yawn.” Take a look:

A few months back, Suhana penned an interesting post on colourism. She received a lot of appreciation for her thoughtful post; however, a certain section trolled her.

On the academic front, Suhana graduated from London’s Ardingly College and is now pursuing film studies at NYU's Tisch School of The Arts.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

