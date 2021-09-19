Suhana Khan misses retail therapy as she flaunts her Louis Vuitton mini sling bag in a perfectly shot snap

Suhana Khan loves her handbags and there are no two ways about it! The star kid's Instagram presence is proof enough that she has an envious bag collection. From designer sling bags to chic vintage ones, Suhana is always game for a good handbag. On Sunday morning (IST), Suhana took to Instagram to flaunt a new one.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Suhana shared a perfectly shot snap. While her face was only partially visible, the focus was on Suhana's Louis Vuitton mini sling bag and her golden hoops and earrings. The white and grey LV bag is most likely a 2009 edition and its original price is not known. Sharing the photo, Suhana also hinted at missing retail therapy.

She captioned her photo, "Retail Therapy :(". Recently, 's daughter Suhana had shared a series of photos in an oversized shirt, black top and denim shorts. However, the highlight of the photo was her mini pastel green purse that she tucked away under her arm.

Check out 's post below:

Suhana Khan's handbag collection includes high-end designer brands such as Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel, Jimmy Choo and Givenchy among many others. She is currently studying at NYU's The Tisch School of Arts and is working towards making her big screen debut. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that Suhana will be launched by Zoya Akhtar with a Netflix project.

