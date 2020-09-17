Suhana Khan is 'missing' her college pals as she drops an old pretty photo; BFF Shanaya calls her 'beauty'
Suhana Khan has been spending time with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, she shares stunning glimpses of her fun at home with her baby brother AbRam. However, it appears that of late, she has been missing her friends back at college. Expressing the same, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from the good old days with her close college friends. SRK's daughter surely left everyone in awe with her look and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor was quick to comment.
Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo with her ladies from the old days at college. In the photo, Suhana is seen rocking a black tank top with a matching skirt. Her hair was left loose as she struck a pose with her two friends who were seen sitting right next to her in casuals. As the trio posed, they looked stunning and it also gave us a glimpse of their fun back at the college.
Suhana shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Missing,' with a sad emoticon. Seeing the same, all her close pals from college started dropping in comments and showered love on her. Even best friend Shanaya Kapoor left a sweet comment on her best friend's photo and called her a 'beauty.'
Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo:
Meanwhile, Suhana has been sharing updates about her shenanigans at home on social media and fans love it. The gorgeous star kid is among the popular ones in Bollywood and many were looking forward to her debut in films. However, last year, Suhana enrolled in New York University to study further. She was seen in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue and fans loved her performance in it.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
More showy than Americans. Who knew SRK’s kid would turn out so vapid. PV post this.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
what has this ugly nepo kids acheived to be publishe like this. please stop promoting nepo kids with no talent
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Suhana cannot pose normally unlike her beautiful pals. This girl is not pretty, plain and simple. She, Nysa, Khushi should hide their faces.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
So pretty
Anonymous 11 hours ago
It's ur personal opinion to whom you like or dislike but you have no right to call anyone ugly and that too on a public platform. Shame on you. By the way Suhana is beautiful and charming.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Gorgeous as always
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I am sorry, but she asks for comments like this - and the ugliest of them all is Suhana.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Looks like her arm was amputated. Photoshop fail
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Shoulder dimple, photoshop fail