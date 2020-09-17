  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan is 'missing' her college pals as she drops an old pretty photo; BFF Shanaya calls her 'beauty'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Suhana shared a gorgeous throwback photo with her college friends and left her BFF Shanaya in awe of her look.
193021 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 03:44 pm
Suhana Khan at Ardingly College in the UKSuhana Khan is 'missing' her college pals as she drops an old pretty photo; BFF Shanaya calls her 'beauty'
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Suhana Khan has been spending time with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, she shares stunning glimpses of her fun at home with her baby brother AbRam. However, it appears that of late, she has been missing her friends back at college. Expressing the same, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from the good old days with her close college friends. SRK's daughter surely left everyone in awe with her look and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor was quick to comment. 

Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo with her ladies from the old days at college. In the photo, Suhana is seen rocking a black tank top with a matching skirt. Her hair was left loose as she struck a pose with her two friends who were seen sitting right next to her in casuals. As the trio posed, they looked stunning and it also gave us a glimpse of their fun back at the college. 

Suhana shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Missing,' with a sad emoticon. Seeing the same, all her close pals from college started dropping in comments and showered love on her. Even best friend Shanaya Kapoor left a sweet comment on her best friend's photo and called her a 'beauty.'

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

missingg

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Meanwhile, Suhana has been sharing updates about her shenanigans at home on social media and fans love it. The gorgeous star kid is among the popular ones in Bollywood and many were looking forward to her debut in films. However, last year, Suhana enrolled in New York University to study further. She was seen in a short film,  The Grey Part of Blue and fans loved her performance in it. 

Also Read|Suhana Khan wins the internet with her perfect glow and gorgeous mane as she chills at home; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 10 hours ago

More showy than Americans. Who knew SRK’s kid would turn out so vapid. PV post this.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

what has this ugly nepo kids acheived to be publishe like this. please stop promoting nepo kids with no talent

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Suhana cannot pose normally unlike her beautiful pals. This girl is not pretty, plain and simple. She, Nysa, Khushi should hide their faces.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

So pretty

Anonymous 11 hours ago

It's ur personal opinion to whom you like or dislike but you have no right to call anyone ugly and that too on a public platform. Shame on you. By the way Suhana is beautiful and charming.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

It's ur personal opinion to whom you like or dislike but you have no right to call anyone ugly and that too on a public platform. Shame on you. By the way Suhana is beautiful and charming.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Gorgeous as always

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I am sorry, but she asks for comments like this - and the ugliest of them all is Suhana.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Looks like her arm was amputated. Photoshop fail

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Shoulder dimple, photoshop fail

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement