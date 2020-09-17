Suhana Khan is 'missing' her college pals as she drops an old pretty photo; BFF Shanaya calls her 'beauty'

has been spending time with her parents and at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, she shares stunning glimpses of her fun at home with her baby brother AbRam. However, it appears that of late, she has been missing her friends back at college. Expressing the same, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from the good old days with her close college friends. SRK's daughter surely left everyone in awe with her look and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor was quick to comment.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped a gorgeous photo with her ladies from the old days at college. In the photo, Suhana is seen rocking a black tank top with a matching skirt. Her hair was left loose as she struck a pose with her two friends who were seen sitting right next to her in casuals. As the trio posed, they looked stunning and it also gave us a glimpse of their fun back at the college.

Suhana shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Missing,' with a sad emoticon. Seeing the same, all her close pals from college started dropping in comments and showered love on her. Even best friend Shanaya Kapoor left a sweet comment on her best friend's photo and called her a 'beauty.'

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo: