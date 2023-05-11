Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and others have a blast at Sandeep Khosla’s birthday bash-INSIDE PICS

Noted fashion designer Sandeep Khosla turned a year older last night, and his 60th birthday bash was a starry affair with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Last night, the paparazzi shared videos as Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nabya Naveli Nanda, Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad, and others arrived for the birthday bash. Now, we came across some inside pictures from Sandeep Khosla’s birthday party, and looks like Suhana Khan was also present at the bash. The pictures also show Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and others enjoying themselves to the fullest!

Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and others at Sandeep Khosla’s birthday bash

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a video clip that shows Sandeep Khosla getting ready to cut the four-tiered birthday cake. Standing next to him, is Jaya Bachchan. Sandeep Khosla is seen wearing a red shirt, and has a golden mask over his eyes. Jaya Bachchan is seen joining him while cutting the cake, while everyone sang the birthday song. Sharing the clip, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Super fun evening @sandeepkhosla." Swara Bhasker also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie clicked with Sandeep Khosla and her husband Fahad Ahmad. Swara shared some video clips from the birthday bash, and it shows them having a blast! The video also gives a glimpse of Huma Qureshi and Dimple Kapadia, standing around Sandeep Khosla as he cuts the cake.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan looks beautiful as she wore a body-hugging bright red midi dress. In a picture that has surfaced on Instagram, she is seen smiling widely as she posed with a friend. Sussanne Khan wore a printed neon dress, while Arslan Goni opted for an all-white look!

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda also looked gorgeous in a strappy white dress, accessorized with tiny earrings. Check out the pictures below!

Clearly, the celebs enjoyed a gala time at Sandeep Khosla’s 60th birthday bash!

