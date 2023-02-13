Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Alaya F and others make stylish appearances at a Mumbai restaurant: PICS

Netizens and cine-goers have always been highly curious about the public appearances and fashion choices of the film industry's young stars. The public appearances of budding talents, especially the star kids have always garnered the attention of social media users. On February 12, Sunday night, some of the most searched faces of contemporary Bollywood, including star kids Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn , young actresses Alaya F, Sharvari Wagh, Isabell Kaif, Palak Tiwari, and many others, were spotted at a famous restaurant in Mumbai, and the pictures are now winning the internet.

As per the reports, the popular star kids and young actresses attended the MVM London event which was held at Bastian in Worli, Mumbai, on Sunday night. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan turned heads with her chic look as she arrived for the event. She opted for a white one-shoulder bodycon mini dress for the night. Suhana completed her look with a pair of matching heels, dewy make-up, a statement clutch and minimal accessories.

Nysa Devgn, who is the daughter of popular actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, looked pretty in a pink one-shoulder ruffle dress as she arrived at the MVM London event on Sunday night. She completed her look with glowy make-up, a wavy hairdo, and minimal accessories.

Check out the pictures below: