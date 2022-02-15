Suhana Khan oozes glam, looks oh-so-pretty in Manish Malhotra's red saree; PICS

Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids on the block. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is yet to make her debut in the dreamy and glamourous world of Bollywood. However, she certainly enjoys the limelight and has a huge fan following on social media. Now, Suhana has stunned the internet with her latest pictures as she channeled her inner desi girl and exuded charm, grace, and panache in a Manish Malhotra red saree. A few moments back, reputed celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures featuring Suhana in which the star kid can be seen slaying in a red saree by Malhotra. Suhana looked nothing short of a vision in the six yards of graceful fabric and the blingy blouse definitely accentuated the look. Suhana’s hair is styled in a high ponytail, and her soft-glam makeup looks flawless. A pair of stunning statement earrings wrapped up the young woman’s look. Check it out:

As soon as Manish Malhotra dropped these pictures, they were showered with a lot of likes and comments by fans and celebrities alike. Interior designer and Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan also left a comment, which read, “Red it is !!!!!! love the vibe manish (red heart emoji)”. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also left comments on the picture. Suhana also dropped three red heart emojis under the post.

Take a look:

A few minutes after Manish Malhotra's post, Suhana also posted her picture in the saree on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Suhana will be making her debut with a Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the international comics Archie. She will be sharing screen space with two other star kids, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

