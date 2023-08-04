Suhana Khan oozes oomph in a tank top as she gives glimpse of her Goa vacay; Ananya Panday reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter, Suhana Khan, has been in the spotlight ever since her debut movie was announced. For the unversed, Suhana will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about next, The Archies. While Suhana is yet to establish herself as a full-fledged movie star, on social media platforms, however, she is looked upon as a glamorous diva and shining star by her millions of followers.

The star kid is a social media butterfly and often keeps serving stunning looks on Instagram. From sharing delightful family photos to dropping super cool vacation diaries, Suhana knows how to grab attention with her Insta posts. Now, Miss Khan has dropped a fresh set of vacation photos, where she can be seen chilling with her cousin and a friend in Goa.

Suhana Khan’s Goa photo dump

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Suhana posted a slew of photos from her beachy vacation in Goa. In the first photo, she can be seen looking her casual best in a sexy and comfy gray tank top which she paired up with blue jeans. She also shared a beautiful selfie, which she probably could have clicked while sitting inside a cafe or a restaurant. In one of the photos, she also shared a glimpse of the good food she enjoyed on her trip. She also shared a group selfie with her girlies, her cousin Alia Chhiba and her friend. Alongside her vacay post, Suhana wrote, “I love Goa”, with a red heart emoji.

Ananya Panday reacts to Suhana Khan’s vacay post

Reacting to Suhana’s post, her bestie from B-town, Ananya Panday commented asking “How did u think of this caption super creative.” “@ananyapanday It came to me in a dream,” replied Suhana to the Dream Girl 2 star. While her other close industry friend, Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted with a red heart emoji. Her cousin, Alia Chibba commented two heart emoticons to her post.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for the release of her debut film, The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will be released exclusively on Netflix. Apart from Suhana, it also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

