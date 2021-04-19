Suhana Khan opts for a black trench coat and boots look on her day out in New York with a friend; PHOTO

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her cool outfit while she's out with a friend in New York. Take a look.

As one of the most well-known star kids, has made her fanbase by being active on her social media handles. The diva loves sharing her lavish lifestyle in the city of New York for all her fans to see. The young starlet is currently studying in NY and often posts breathtaking snaps of her apartment view. She is also seen heading out with her friends as she shares numerous selfies with them on her Instagram account.

Today, Suhana took to her Insta story to flaunt her cute out as she headed out with a friend. The two can be seen posing for a picture. On the picture, the star kid wrote “missed you” and tagged her friend, whom she seemingly met after a long time. The diva could be seen wearing minimalistic makeup and had her hair down. She could be seen donning a stunning black dress and trench coat. The star kid posted another picture in which she could be seen flaunting her Ugg boots and a pretty white purse.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s photos:

Suhana has been actively sharing photos of her Insta handle since last year when she made her account public. The star kid is known for her amazing taste in style. The diva rocks gorgeous dresses and boldly shares photos of her. Being at the top of her fashion game, the star kid is looked up to by netizens who compliment her for her killer looks by showering love in the comments.

Also Read| Suhana Khan amps up her classy black look with glam makeup as she heads out; Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×