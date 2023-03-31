Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda look glamorous as they pose with Karan Johar and designer Prabal Gurung-PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, and she is one of the most popular star kids of B-Town. Suhana has a massive fan following, and pictures of her go viral on Instagram in no time at all. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, yet she already has massive popularity on the ‘Gram. Both Suhana and Navya are good friends, and needless to say, it’s always a delight for fans when both star kids come together at any event. Last night, they attended a party with Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Prabal Gurung, and their picture has surfaced on Instagram.

Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Karan Johar and Prabal Gurung pose for a mirror selfie

Prabal Gurung, who arrived in Mumbai yesterday, took to his Instagram story to share a picture that shows him, Karan Johar, Navya and Suhana together. They attended a party last night, during which they clicked a glamorous mirror selfie. The picture shows Suhana Khan posing next to Karan Johar, and she looks chic in a strappy black mini-dress with silver sequins at the end. Karan Johar looks cool in a purple pantsuit, while Navya is seen posing with KJo and Prabal Gurung on either side. Navya looks gorgeous in a red mini dress, while Prabal looks dapper in a white outfit.

Sharing the picture, Prabal Gurung wrote, “Last night with my (red heart emojis).” Meanwhile, Karan Johar re-shared the story and wrote, “my fave people at any party.” Check out the Instagram post below!

Rumours of Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Rumours of him dating his co-star Suhana Khan surfaced in January this year. While there’s no confirmation of these rumours, recently a video of Agastya Nanda blowing a kiss to Suhana after a party went viral on social media.

