Suhana Khan pens a unique birthday wish for The Archies director Zoya Akhtar; Check Inside

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has not yet made her Bollywood debut. But, that has not kept her away from being in the limelight. In fact, she is quite popular on social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, she yet again took to her Instagram space and penned a rather unique birthday wish for Zoya Akhtar. For the unversed, Suhana will be making her acting debut with Akhtar’s film The Archies pretty soon. Check out what she has to say.

Sometime back, Suhana took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of Zoya Akhtar . In the photo, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director is seen donning a floral shirt and clicking a picture with a polaroid camera. Sharing the snapshot, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday @zoieakhtar (red heart emoji)”. She further thanked her and added, “Thanks for putting up with us (smiley emoji) Lots of love (red heart emoji”. Sweet, don’t you think?

The Archies

Speaking of The Archies, the film is an adaptation of the popular international comics Archie. Apart from Suhana, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their Bollywood debut as well. The Archies will also feature Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The film will be in a fictional town called Riverdale in 960s India and will follow the story of a bunch of friends from the Anglo-Indian community. The Archies will be releasing on an OTT platform in 2023.

Talking about The Archies, Zoya Akhtar was earlier quoted telling The Hindu, “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today.”

