Suhana Khan poses with Ananya Panday at Pathaan screening; Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan have a blast-INSIDE PICS

Pathaan fever has gripped the nation, and while the Shah Rukh Khan starrer released just yesterday, on 25th January, it has already taken the box office by storm. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Last night, a special screening of Pathaan was held at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, and it was attended by the A-listers of Bollywood. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, and many others were seen arriving for the screening of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and their kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan also attended the screening. Now, we came across a few inside pictures from the screening, and looks like they all had a gala time! Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s picture from Pathaan screening

In a picture that has surfaced online, Suhana Khan can be seen posing with Ananya Panday and another friend. While Suhana is seen hugging her friend, Ananya strikes a pose next to her. Suhana looked uber-chic in a light blue ribbed body-hugging dress, and kept her hair open. She accessorized minimally with a pair of small diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday made a statement in a neon-coloured sleeveless dress, which had a slit at the back. Going by the picture, they had a great time together. Take a look!

Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey and others pose together at Pathaan screening A series of pictures shared by designer Nandita Mahtani feature Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others. The first picture shows Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan posing together. Sussanne looks beautiful in a sleeveless high-neck black top paired with matching leather pants, while Gauri Khan looks stunning in a black cutout dress. Another picture shows Gauri posing with Sussanne, Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and their other friends. Another picture shows the massive screen playing the film Pathaan. Check out the post below!

In another set of pictures shared by Bhavana Pandey, Rani Mukerji is also seen posing with Gauri Khan, Neelam Kothari, and the rest of the girl squad. "A night full of love and celebration ! Absolutely loved PATHAAN !!!!! Outstanding !!!!! Congratulations #blockbuster," wrote Bhavana Pandey.

Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

