Suhana Khan poses with fans for selfies at Mumbai airport; Fans call her ‘sweet and humble’-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a massive fan following. The star kid is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is expected to release this year. She is already a star in her own right, with over 3.2 million followers on Instagram, who go gaga over her every time she posts a picture. On Monday afternoon, Suhana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She looked uber-chic in a casual, comfy outfit. Suhana was seen politely interacting with the paparazzi, and also posing for selfies with fans before she headed to the entrance gate of the airport.

Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at the Mumbai airport

Suhana looked beautiful as she arrived wearing a short-sleeved grey crop top, paired with white baggy pants. Her airport look was stylish yet comfortable at the same time. She accessorized with a black handbag, a pair of black sunglasses, and white sneakers. Suhana left her hair open, and she looked effortlessly gorgeous! As she made her way to the airport, she stopped and posed for selfies with a few fans. Suhana was about to enter the gate, when a photographer said, “Aapke saath inko photo chahiye.” Suhana smiled, after which the photographer said, “Agli baar.” Suhana replied, “Haan agli baar,” and waved to the paparazzi before entering the airport gate. Check out the video below!

Fans were impressed with Suhana Khan’s humility, and while one social media user wrote, “She is sweet and humble,” another one commented, “han... agli baar.. bye... oh she is so sweet.. so cute.” A third fan wrote, “A cute girl with ever smiling face and she always gives good vibe,” while another comment read, “She is kind.”

Suhana Khan’s work front

Suhana Khan will soon be seen in The Archies, which also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

