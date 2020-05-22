Suhana Khan posing for a selfie with a friend in a THROWBACK photo is making us miss our BFF; See PHOTO

As Suhana Khan celebrates her 20th birthday today, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of the star with a friend; Take a look

Today, as ’s daughter, , celebrates her 20th birthday with daddy and mom at Mannat, friends, family and fans of the star kid have been pouring in birthday wishes for the diva. To begin with, it was bestie Ananya Panday who was one of the first ones to wish Suhana at midnight as the SOTY 2 actress took to Instagram to wish Suhana Khan with a sweet message and a throwback picture. Yes, Ananya shared a throwback photo from their past vacations at Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow and alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever.”

Since Suhana is at home amid the lockdown, she was quick to thank Ananya for the birthday wish and acknowledged her friend’s birthday wish as she wrote, “Hahaha you found one not bad. I love youu thank you xxx” and “Misss uu.” Later, Sussanne Khan left a comment on Ananya’s post wishing Suhana as she wrote, “Two beautiful dolls inside and out.” And while we are sure that Suhana Khan is going to celebrate her birthday with parents at home amid the lockdown, today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Suhana with her friend, and in the photo, Suhana Khan is glowing like a torch ball while she is wearing a corsette dress and looking gorgeous as ever.

Ever since Suhana Khan has made her Instagram account public, the star kid has been sharing latest photos and candid selfies on the channel, and recently, Gauri Khan turned photographer for daughter as she posed for an at-home photoshoot. Alongside the photos, Gauri wrote, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!” Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents. Of late, Suhana Khan has been taking online belly dancing classes as Suhana’s trainer shared photos of the star kid on Instagram. Besides, BFF and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, too, are learning belly dancing from Sanjana.

Check out Suhana Khan's photo with her friend:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s trainer shares before & during lockdown PICS as star kid takes virtual belly dancing lessons

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×