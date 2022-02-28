Suhana Khan in a pristine white lehenga looks no less than a princess; PHOTOS

All eyes have been on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan ever since the rumours of her making her Bollywood debut soon have emerged. Fans are not able to keep their calm and are more than excited to see the star kid on the silver screen. But before that can happen, Suhana has been driving all her fans and followers crazy with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Recently, ace designer Manish Malhotra had taken to her Instagram handle to share a couple of her pictures wearing a Red Saree and that drove us all crazy. Now, he has shared her pictures in a white lehenga and we bet you would not be able to stop looking at it.