Suhana Khan proves she has a great taste in music & art as she gives a glimpse of some collections; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle that surely deserves your attention. Check it out.
Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars of the Bollywood film industry who has a massive fan following all over the world. However, the actor’s family has its equal share when it comes to fame. King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also has a huge fan base that keeps on increasing daily for all the obvious reasons. The stunning beauty is still far off from making her debut in Bollywood. However, her popularity is no less than any other B-town celeb.

Suhana had surprisingly made her Instagram profile public a few months back and keeps on treating her fans with multiple posts from time to time. She has recently shared yet another post on Instagram but this time it's not some candid selfie or family photo. Instead of this, Suhana gives us a glimpse of some of her amazing collections that include the framed sketches of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, GoodFellas (1990 movie), and others. This implies her taste for classic and old school kind of things!

Meanwhile, check out Suhana Khan’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (suhanakhan2) on

The Coronavirus crisis has not ended yet and numerous countries including India are still trying to fight it off. In the midst of all this, Suhana returned to India from New York sometime back because of the same. She is currently under home quarantine with the rest of her family members in Mumbai. Moreover, the gorgeous diva continues keeping in touch with her fans on social media.

Also Read: Suhana Khan is a sight to behold in a polka dotted dress with a baby Louis Vuitton bag; Fans call her ‘Queen’

Credits :Instagram

