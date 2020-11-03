  1. Home
Suhana Khan proves she's like any other sister; Shares a photo REJECTED by Aryan Khan ft Shah Rukh & AbRam

Suhana Khan shared a few more photos from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in Dubai. One of which featured SRK, Suhana, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with his family. The actor, who is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League, posted a video thanking fans and the fandom for their wishes. He then shared a picture of the Burj Khalifa lighting up in the honour of the actor's birthday. Now, Suhana has shared photos from the celebrations. While one photo saw the star daughter pose with her cousins, she dropped an adorable family photo with mom Gauri Khan MIA. 

In the photo, Shah Rukh posed with all of his three children - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. The quadrant looked happy as ever in the photo. While sharing the picture, Suhana revealed that her brother Aryan wasn't letting her post this particular shot. However, Suhana went ahead and posted it anyway. She strategically placed the writing on Aryan's face in the photo, which screams relatable and leaving us in splits. 

Check out the photos below: 

Meanwhile, Karan Johar took to his Instagram late last night to share a video of Shah Rukh watching the skyrise light up with his name and photos to wish him on the occasion. Sharing the video of SRK celebrating the memorable moment, KJo wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever ...." Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

On the work front, it was reported that Shah Rukh might start filming his upcoming film Pathan this month. Read about it in the link below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to end his 2 year sabbatical in November with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

They always look so miserable.

