Suhana Khan pulls off a handstand at yoga class with The Archies cast in Ooty; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, the young actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor. The Archies, which is the Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics, has hit the floors and is currently been shot in Ooty. And now, Suhana is making the news once again as pics of her yoga training amid shoot have surfaced on social media.

Suhana Khan nails the elaborate yoga pose

In the pic, Suhana was dressed in a black coloured sports bra with cycling shorts and was seen performing an elaborate yoga pose amid her shooting schedule for The Archies. She was pulling off a handstand at a yoga class and was nailing it with perfection. Suhana’s dedication towards her workout regime has certainly proved that fitness comes first for her. Interestingly, her co-star Dot from The Archies was also seen undergoing yoga training during the shooting schedule. On the other hand, Alyy Khan, who too is a part of The Archies, was seen practising yoga.

Check out the pics of The Archies team undergoing yoga training amid the shoot:

Check out Dot's yoga training here:

Interestingly, the makers of The Archies had recently unveiled the first look poster of the movie along with the teaser wherein it introduced the first look of the lead cast. Ever since then, the netizens have been showering love on Suhana, Khushi and Agastya and wished them luck for their grand debut.

Shah Rukh Khan’s advice for Suhana Khan

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a sweet note for his darling daughter. Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, King Khan wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

