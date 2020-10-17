Suhana Khan raiding her mom Gauri Khan's closet for a dress to pose for pic is every millennial daughter ever

Suhana Khan is extremely close to her mom Gauri Khan. Recently, Suhana shared a photo on social media and stunned everyone. However, little did fans know that she borrowed her mom's dress for the photoshoot.

and 's daughter is turning out to be quite the young fashionista. Often, Suhana leaves the internet swooning over her gorgeous outfits that she dons. However, recently, Suhana shared a gorgeous photo of herself on social media where she apparently wasn't wearing one of her own dresses. Yes, the star kid apparently raided her mother Gauri Khan's closet to borrow a perfect dress for her own personal photo shoot. While Suhana often shares photos where she is seen sporting stunning outfits, in the latest one, she donned her mom's dress and won the internet.

Suhana shared the photo and as soon as she did, comments from her close friends began to pour in. In one of the comments, her friend Athena mentioned that she wants her dress. To this, Suhana replied that it was her mom's. Well, surely many millennial fans felt relatable with the fact that the star kid raided her mother Gauri Khan's closet for a photo. Often, Gauri too shares photos with her daughter on social media and leaves fans in awe of the mother-daughter duo.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, when Gauri and Suhana were spending time at home, both indulged in make up sessions at home and shared photos on social media to flaunt their talent. Seeing the adorable bond between the mother-daughter, fans were completely awestruck.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo and comment about her mom's dress:

Meanwhile, currently, Suhana along with brother , dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan are in UAE due to the IPL 2020 tournament. Often, during the matches of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh is seen spending time with Suhana and Aryan in the stands and cheering for his team. Recently, Suhana shared a post where she demanded an end to colourism and gave everyone a glimpse of the mean comments by trolls about her complexion. Her post won the internet and many celebs lauded her for being honest.

Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan drops a stunning picture; Fans calls her ‘absolute beauty’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×