Suhana Khan REACTS to Ananya Panday's sweet throwback pic of mummies Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey

Since the rumours of her making her Bollywood debut surfaced, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has been the centre of attention. Fans can't get enough of the star youngster and are overjoyed to see him on the big screen. Suhana has a large Instagram following, and she uses the platform to share her daily updates and beautiful photos with her fans. Earlier today, Suhana’s girlfriend Ananya Panday shared a beautiful throwback picture of the gorgeous Bollywood moms Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Now, star kid Suhana has reacted to it and it’s the cutest reaction!

Suhana reposted Ananya’s Instagram story and adorably wrote, ‘Mamas’ with a cute emoji. In the old pic, Gauri, Bhavana, and Maheep can be seen in the photo looking at the camera as they posed for the photograph . Gauri Khan was dressed casually in a patterned outfit. Bhavana, Ananya's mother and star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was dressed in a beige shirt with noodle straps that she matched with a white, embroidered skirt. Maheep Kapoor, who co-stars with her in the film Fabulous Lives, was dressed casually in a white blouse and denim leggings.

The picture was quite a sweet treat their fans received today and it seems the star kids are just as excited. Talking about the professional front, coming back to her grand debut, Suhana is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s web film that will be based on the popular Archies comics and it is said that Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be making their debut with Suhana.

