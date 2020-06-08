Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s sun kissed selfies and Internet seconds her emotions

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to social media to drop a comment on BFF and SOTY2 actor Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed selfies; Take a look

We all know that and Ananya Panday are Bollywood besties, and prior to the lockdown, whenever Suhana used to come to Mumbai from university, Ananya and Suhana were always papped put and about the city. From meeting for lunch dates to partying together, and going for vacations, Ananya and Suhana always used to shell out major BFF goals, and today, when this Student of the year 2 actress posted a series of sun-kissed lockdown selfies on Instagram, just like any other BFF, Suhana Khan was the first one to shower praises on the photos.

Well, looks like, Ananya was in the mood to click some selfies and that is exactly what the Pati Patni Aur oh actress did and alongside the photos, Ananya wrote, “sun is shining and so are u #throwback…” Soon after, Suhana left a comment that read, “Hot Hot Hot,” and internet totally agreed with Suhana and her comment because indeed, Ananya looked drop dead gorgeous. Earlier, on Suhana Khan’s 20th birthday, Ananya wished the star kid on social media by sharing a photo from one of their outings to Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow and wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever.”

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Suhana is currently staying with her family in Mumbai and due to the lockdown, Suhana has been taking virtual belly dancing classes. Also, recently, when Mumbai experienced its first rains, a photo of Suhana with mom had gone viral on social media wherein the two were chilling in Mannat’s balcony and while, Gauri Khan was seen holding a cup of coffee/chai, Suhana was seen sitting on the couch. Talking about Suhana Khan, post graduating from London, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University. During Suhana’s graduation in London, she was awarded the Russell Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. Also, last year, the star kid made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

Check out Ananya Panday's last sun-kissed selfies here:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s trainer shares before & during lockdown PICS as star kid takes virtual belly dancing lessons

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×