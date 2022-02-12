Suhana Khan reacts to her viral pics with Aryan Khan from IPL auction 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan made their way to the headlines this morning as the star kids were seen making an appearance at the IPL auctions 2022. Suhana and Aryan made a stylish sibling duo and were nailing it with their style statements at the IPL auction as she attended the event on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. As soon as the pics of star kids surfaced on social media, fans have been in awe and rooting for Aryan and Suhana for taking King Khan’s tradition forward.

Interestingly, several pics of Suhana and Aryan from IPL Auction 2022 have been doing the rounds on social media. The young starlet also took to her Instagram story and shared a post featuring her pic with Aryan from the event. In the pic, Aryan and Suhana were seen discussing the strategy with the team and were lost in deep thought. Sharing the post, Suhana captioned it with a purple heart and her reaction undoubtedly is grabbing attention.

Check out Suhana Khan’s post here:

Besides, this isn’t the first time Aryan has been a part of the IPL Auctions. Last year, Aryan was spotted at the event. This isn’t all. Juhi Chawla too had tweeted a pic of her daughter with Aryan sitting at the KKR table and bidding on behalf of Shah Rukh and her. The auction is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on February 12 from 11 AM onwards. It will also be available on Star Sports.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan step in for dad at IPL auction 2022 briefing, photos go viral