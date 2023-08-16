Suhana Khan recalls leaving home at 15 to study abroad; says, 'It was a cultural shock'

The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies very soon. The star kid has been grabbing headlines since the announcement of her Bollywood debut. On August 16, Suhana recently attended as a chief guest at actress Koel Purie's book launch event in Mumbai. Unveiling Koel's book Clearly Invisible In Paris, Suhana shared her insights. During the vent, SRK's daughter recalled leaving home at the age of 15 to study in the UK and New York in her first public appearance.

Suhana Khan recalls leaving home at 15 to study abroad

Suhana Khan made her first solo appearance as she attended as a chief guest at the book launch event in Mumbai. While sharing her insights for the book, Suhana spoke about how she relates to one of the characters of the book.

Recalling leaving home to study abroad, the daughter of Pathaan's actor said that she has studied in the UK and New York and felt that it was the people and the friendships that she made that "made it home rather than the place.”

She was also asked to share her own immigrant story, to which Suhana said, “I wouldn’t call myself an immigrant and all. I went there to study. I left home when I was 15 for boarding school, so I think that was scary because it was definitely a culture shock and I think it took me a while to feel at home and when I did it was because of the people there and how their friendship, their love made me feel seen when I felt invisible.”

Recently Suhana along with her The Archies team grabbed attention and received praise from fans for serving food to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India. The video of SRK's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Agastya Nanda visiting a restaurant in Mumbai and serving food to the guests is doing rounds on social media.

Reacting to the video, one wrote, "Wooow so happy to see u guys doing good for people .so proud." Another commented, "Well done...keep smiling enjoying always. Great work out your team very nice." "Nice job," wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhatr's The Archies will premiere on Netflix on November 24, 2023. It is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, set in the Anglo-Indian community at a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale back in 1964.

