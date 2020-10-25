Suhana Khan rocks a bodycon dress as she poses for the camera, leaves Ananya Panday lovestruck

Sharing two pictures, Suhana Khan could be seen wearing an olive green ribbed bodycon dress with her long tresses left loose. Check out the photos below.

surely knows a thing or two about Instagram as the young star kid often keeps it buzzing with her pictures or videos. On late Saturday night she did just that as she shared brand new photos of herself from a super artistic bathroom. Yes, you heard that right. The artsy walls of the bathroom had Suhana's attention right away as she posed against this background and claimed her love for it.

Sharing two pictures, Suhana could be seen wearing an olive green ribbed bodycon dress with her long tresses left loose. The body hugging dress flaunted Suhana's fit bod and left many of her friends asking how does she exactly do it. One of them was her bestie and actor Ananya Panday who seemed love struck by Suhana's pictures. Ananya commented "Everything" with a love struck emoji to which Suhana replied saying "missing you". Suhana's photos were definitely an eye-catcher and the star kid captioned it as, "bye moving into this bathroom."

Check out Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post below:

Suhana is currently with her dad and brother in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. They are often spotted in the stands cheering for KKR. Just yesterday, Suhana shared a gorgeous click with Aryan and her cousin Alia Chibba. Suhana shared the photo and wrote, "Oops" with a heart emoticon whereas Alia called them 'triplets.'

