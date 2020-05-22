Suhana Khan’s BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya have always got her back and THESE unseen childhood pics are proof

Suhana Khan is celebrating her 20th birthday today. Her best friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared adorable childhood photos with her. Check it out.

and ’s daughter, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Suhana has turned 20 today and amid the lockdown, she is spending time at home with her family, Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam. Amid this, her best friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been missing her. Ananya penned a sweet wish for Suhana last night and won the hearts of her fans with the cute photo. Now, Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep also shared cute photos of Suhana with her daughter and they are too cute to miss.

In one of the photos that Ananya shared on Instagram, we can see Suhana as a little kid enjoying a piggyback ride on her best friend. The cute expressions on Ananya and Suhana’s face are bound to win you over. Ananya captioned it as, “always got ur back @suhanakhan2 #bdaygalsue.” In another picture, we get to see little Suhana doting on her bestie Ananya as they both play with each other. Suhana is seen staring at Ananya in a cute way in the childhood photo.

Ananya captioned it as, “@suhanakhan2 has always been in love w me #bdaygalsue.” On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor’s mom, Maheep also shared cute childhood photos of Shanaya and Suhana. In one of the photos, Suhana can be seen sitting with Shanaya and cutely looking at the camera. In another photo, we can see Shanaya clicking a selfie with Suhana while cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the gorgeous photos had Suhana and Shanaya posing together while twinning in white. Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Panday also shared a cute photo of Suhana and Ananya from their vacay and it is too cute to miss.

Check out Suhana’s adorable unseen photos with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Suhana shared a photo a day back while chilling in the balcony of Mannat and staring at the sunset. The gorgeous starkid is one of the most popular among the fans and many are looking forward to her debut in films. Suhana is currently a student at the New York University. However, owing to the lockdown, she had returned home in Mumbai.

