On Suhana Khan’s birthday, Khushi Kapoor wishes The Archies co-star with an adorable PIC

Suhana Khan is celebrating her birthday today, the 22nd of May, 2022. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is without a question, one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has always been a part of the limelight, and extremely popular on social media too. On her birthday, many pictures have surfaced on social media, that have gone viral in no time. Suhana will be soon making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others. Now, on her birthday, her co-star Khushi took to her Instagram space and wished Suhana with a sweet picture.

Khushi Kapoor wishes Suhana Khan on her birthday:

A few hours back, Khushi Kapoor took to the story feature on Instagram and wished Suhana Khan on her birthday. In the picture, both Suhana and Khushi can be seen sitting close together in the outdoors with a bed of beautiful flowers in the background. Suhana is seen donning a chic blue jacket. Khushi, on the other hand, is seen wearing a casual grey sweatshirt with light blue trousers. Both Suhana and Khushi flashed their bright smiles as they posed in front of the camera.

Sharing this photo, Khushi shared a slew of white heart emojis on her story and wrote, “Happy Birthday (face emoji)”. She also tagged Suhana on her story.

Take a look:

The Archies

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda will be soon making their debut with The Archies. They are currently shooting in Ooty for Zoya Akhtar’s film. In the film, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty and Agastya Nanda as Archies. Recently, the first look of the film was dropped and it received quite a positive response from netizens and fans.

The teaser of The Archies was also unveiled on social media. "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in," wrote Akhtar. Sharing the teaser, Zoya added, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !"

