Suhana Khan’s latest PIC is proof that she can look fierce and devilish at the same time

On early Friday, star kid took to her social media space to share yet another stunning photograph of herself. Although she hasn’t made her bollywood debut yet, Suhana aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Going by the same, ’s daughter recently reshared a picture from her previous photoshoot that was done by none other than her mother, .

Going by the photo, it can be safely said that the mother-daughter duo have a thing for stunning blue hues as Suhana can be seen posing in front of an oceanic backdrop. Donning a casual white top that was paired with denim shorts, the star kid kept her look simple with minimalistic accessories. Sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks, the star kid opted for an edgy makeup with highlighted cheeks. To note, the same photograph was previously also shared by Gauri Khan on her Instagram handle a month ago. At the time, Suhana had called Gauri her ‘best photographer’

Take a look at the posts here:

Suhana Khan shared the picture using a red devilish emoticon on her Instagram profile. As soon as the picture surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While one fan hailed her as ‘fierce babes’, another appreciated the photo with a smiley emoticon. In another post of the same photoshoot, Suhana was also seen holding a soft drink while striking vivid poses for the camera. She captioned the photo as, “Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share three kids together namely, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana. Talking about Suhana, the star kid is currently completing her high studies. However, the star kid’s aspiration of becoming an actor has not been hidden from fans. She has played brief roles in short stories in the past. However, details of her Bollywood debut remain unclear.

