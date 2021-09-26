Suhana Khan’s latest picture in strapless maroon dress is just too hot to handle

Lately, and ’s daughter has been posting some stunning photos on social media. Although she hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, she knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Suhana always manages to send the internet into a frenzy with each of her stylish uploads. Talking of which, a few moments back, Suhana took to her Instagram space and posted a sizzling photograph with her friends. The star kid looked absolutely stunning along with her girl gang in the latest click.

She can be seen donning a strapless maroon dress paired with nude heels. Suhana kept her hair half-tied and her make-up was on point. The star kid completed the look with a beautiful elegant neckpiece. She also carried a stunning white bag. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Suhana dropped a black heart along with it. Suhana recently grabbed all the limelight after it was reported that she will be making her debut appearance. Amid all the buzz about her debut, Suhana is completing her education at New York University.

Take a look at her picture.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the Archie comics. A source closed to the development stated, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch”. Reportedly, it will also star Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in it with Suhana. The film will be heading for a digital release.