Suhana Khan’s post on coloursim triggers trolls; Netizens ask ‘Why is SRK promoting fairness cream?’

After Suhana Khan shared a post on demanding an end to colourism on Instagram, netizens called it the height of hypocrisy and asked her to tell the same to her father Shah Rukh Khan.
Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan, who is an avid social media user, took the social media by storm after she shared a powerful post on colourism on Instagram. Suhana shared screenshots of messages and comments she received criticising her complexion and mentioned that she has been called ugly since the age of 12.

“What’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” Suhana had added as she demanded end colourism.

While many people hailed the young starlet for her befitting reply to the trolls, her post also made for new trolls and this time it involved her father King Khan. The netizens called Suhana’s as height of hypocrisy and stated that while the lady is talking about ending colourism, her father Shah Rukh is endorsing fairness cream. A Twitter user wrote, “While I wholeheartedly agree with what #SuhanaKhan has said, #EndColourism should start from home. You can't complain to the society about the obsession your dad has been promoting for years!! If this doesn't expose the morals, or the lack thereof, in the film industry!!”

Another user asked Suhana to write a letter about ending colourism to SRK and try practicing what she is preaching. “Well said #SuhanaKhan Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners. To hell with such colour prejudices. So practice what you preach,” the user tweeted.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan SLAMS trolls for commenting on her skin tone; Demands ‘#EndColourism’

Take a look at tweets trolling Suhana Khan:

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Your dad loves all things superficial and plastic. Like his lover PC.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Another fool high on daddys achievements and money.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Another bablu. Naam khaam nahin hain. Baap ki paisa se Louis Vittone kareed ke lecture dete hain. U R UGLY INSIDE AND OUT BIMBO.YOUR FATHER IS AS FAKE AS YOUR MOTHERS BLOATED BOTOXED FACE. SAD BUT TRUE.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Your father wants Miss india to have affair with but public mili bandariya.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Get an education first, do your research and then try to talk world issues.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Nice.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Every idiot wants to make statements.she is hardly 18 yet wants to make a statement. Lol

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She's 20

Anonymous 1 hour ago

aren't u another idiot with an opinion..

