Suhana Khan’s post on coloursim triggers trolls; Netizens ask ‘Why is SRK promoting fairness cream?’

After Suhana Khan shared a post on demanding an end to colourism on Instagram, netizens called it the height of hypocrisy and asked her to tell the same to her father Shah Rukh Khan.

and ’s darling daughter , who is an avid social media user, took the social media by storm after she shared a powerful post on colourism on Instagram. Suhana shared screenshots of messages and comments she received criticising her complexion and mentioned that she has been called ugly since the age of 12.

“What’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” Suhana had added as she demanded end colourism.

While many people hailed the young starlet for her befitting reply to the trolls, her post also made for new trolls and this time it involved her father King Khan. The netizens called Suhana’s as height of hypocrisy and stated that while the lady is talking about ending colourism, her father Shah Rukh is endorsing fairness cream. A Twitter user wrote, “While I wholeheartedly agree with what #SuhanaKhan has said, #EndColourism should start from home. You can't complain to the society about the obsession your dad has been promoting for years!! If this doesn't expose the morals, or the lack thereof, in the film industry!!”

Another user asked Suhana to write a letter about ending colourism to SRK and try practicing what she is preaching. “Well said #SuhanaKhan Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners. To hell with such colour prejudices. So practice what you preach,” the user tweeted.

Take a look at tweets trolling Suhana Khan:

While I wholeheartedly agree with what #SuhanaKhan has said, #EndColourism should start from home. You can't complain to the society about the obsession your dad has been promoting for years!! If this doesn't expose the morals, or the lack thereof, in the film industry!! pic.twitter.com/Oioak45F4B — Neethu Nair (@Neethu__Nair) September 30, 2020

Well said #SuhanaKhan Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners

To hell with such color prejudices So practice what you preach pic.twitter.com/No0pSNXQpu — Drspeaks (@being_eyedolls) September 30, 2020

Irony is #SuhanaKhan talking about #EndOfColourism

Meanwhile her father @iamsrk

is hell bent on promoting fairness cream. Why this hypocrisy ?#SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/P4k9YXyhGz — Ashish// The Cauliflower Farmer (@BeingSuspended) September 30, 2020

I agree with #SuhanaKhan

But phle India ke logo ke soch badalne se phle apne pitashree (Father) ki soch badalne ki jrurt hai jine lakho youth follow krte

& He is shamelessly Promoting fairness cream #SRK #EndOfColourism pic.twitter.com/O6Oh74KATm — ishu (@ishu35169176) September 30, 2020

Waked Up With news that #Suhanakhan is talking about #endingcolourism and I support her bcz it's need of hour But -Why #ShahRukhKhan is Promoting Fairness cream Fair and Handsome?

-On what basis She got Blue tick on IG? I Think Nepotism topic is on Roll so it's just a Trick! pic.twitter.com/HZEcy7PowU — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) September 30, 2020

