  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan’s REACTION to BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos proves this trio is full of fun and sass

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends since childhood and are among the popular star kids in Bollywood. Recently, Ananya shared throwback photos with Shanaya and left everyone in awe. However, it was Suhana’s comment that stole the show.
11584 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan’s REACTION to BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos proves this trio is full of fun and sassSuhana Khan’s REACTION to BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos proves this trio is full of fun and sass
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In Bollywood, if there is one trio of star kids that is extremely popular owing to their social media shenanigans, it is Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are among the popular BFFs in Bollywood and whenever they step out together, they manage to make heads turn. Not just this, the three keep their social media exchanges to the maximum that leaves netizens in awe of them. Recently, Ananya dropped some throwback photos with Shanaya on social media with a goofy caption.

However, it was Suhana’s reaction to it that stole the show. Ananya took to her social media handle and shared stunning throwback photos with Shanaya in which the two can be seen twinning in white as they struck several poses on the roof of a building. The Khaali Peeli star could be seen clad in a white tube top with jeans while Shanaya is seen clad in a white top with blue denim shorts. Both the star kids looked stunning in the photos and Suhana could not resist leaving not one but two comments. 

Also Read|Ananya Panday has your weekend binge watch sorted as she comes up with an inspiring suggestion

Ananya captioned the photos as, “We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much  #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate.” Seeing the photos, Suhana first hilariously trolled Ananya for using a goofy caption and wrote, “wow you really got that caption back.” In another comment, Suhana dropped heart and heart eyes emoticon for her besties Ananya and Shanaya.

Here are Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos and Suhana Khan’s comment on it:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, recently, when Suhana shared photos from her birthday celebration Ananya and Shanaya showered her with compliments. The trio is among the most popular star kids in town and their photos send fans into a tizzy. While Ananya already has become popular as an actress, Shanaya has worked on a film as an assistant director and Suhana is currently studying at New York University. She was a part of a short film for her graduation and fans loved her in it. Many fans of Shah Rukh Khan are looking forward to Suhana’s debut in Bollywood. Whenever Ananya has been asked about Suhana and her debut, the actress has been all praises for her bestie and has mentioned that she is very talented. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement