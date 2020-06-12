Suhana Khan’s REACTION to BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos proves this trio is full of fun and sass

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends since childhood and are among the popular star kids in Bollywood. Recently, Ananya shared throwback photos with Shanaya and left everyone in awe. However, it was Suhana’s comment that stole the show.

In Bollywood, if there is one trio of star kids that is extremely popular owing to their social media shenanigans, it is , Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are among the popular BFFs in Bollywood and whenever they step out together, they manage to make heads turn. Not just this, the three keep their social media exchanges to the maximum that leaves netizens in awe of them. Recently, Ananya dropped some throwback photos with Shanaya on social media with a goofy caption.

However, it was Suhana’s reaction to it that stole the show. Ananya took to her social media handle and shared stunning throwback photos with Shanaya in which the two can be seen twinning in white as they struck several poses on the roof of a building. The Khaali Peeli star could be seen clad in a white tube top with jeans while Shanaya is seen clad in a white top with blue denim shorts. Both the star kids looked stunning in the photos and Suhana could not resist leaving not one but two comments.

Ananya captioned the photos as, “We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate.” Seeing the photos, Suhana first hilariously trolled Ananya for using a goofy caption and wrote, “wow you really got that caption back.” In another comment, Suhana dropped heart and heart eyes emoticon for her besties Ananya and Shanaya.

Here are Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s photos and Suhana Khan’s comment on it:

Meanwhile, recently, when Suhana shared photos from her birthday celebration Ananya and Shanaya showered her with compliments. The trio is among the most popular star kids in town and their photos send fans into a tizzy. While Ananya already has become popular as an actress, Shanaya has worked on a film as an assistant director and Suhana is currently studying at New York University. She was a part of a short film for her graduation and fans loved her in it. Many fans of are looking forward to Suhana’s debut in Bollywood. Whenever Ananya has been asked about Suhana and her debut, the actress has been all praises for her bestie and has mentioned that she is very talented.

