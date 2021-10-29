Suhana Khan’s THROWBACK photo with Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan has Shanaya, Zoya Akhtar's heart filled with love

Yesterday, October 29 came as a big relief for the Khan family after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the High Court. Everyone including, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, his close friends and family seemed to be in a mood to rejoice as the star kid would finally return home. Well, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his team of lawyers, smiling had already gone viral yesterday and after that, his daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture of her, Aryan and SRK and that has got everyone’s hearts filled with love.

Suhana Khan shared a collage of four pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and her. The pictures are a clear indication of the fun times the kids had with their superstar dad when they were kids. King Khan can be seen playing with Suhana and Aryan as Aryan tries to make a goofy face in the pictures. Sharing these pictures, Suhana wrote, “I love u”. This post got several reactions from Bollywood celebrities. Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented on the picture writing, “Love u sue." Other like Zoya Akhtar, Banita Sandhu, Deanne Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others posted a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look:

Yesterday after Aryan Khan was granted bail, fans gathered outside Mannat and it was a celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Fans were dancing and they burst crackers too. Also, another interesting visual that went viral in no time was that of AbRam Khan who excitedly waved at the paps after his brother’s bail.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi says what happened to Aryan Khan is 'deeply unfortunate': He has been punished in undue proportion