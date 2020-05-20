Suhana Khan’s trainer shares before & during lockdown PICS as star kid takes virtual belly dancing lessons

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, takes virtual belly dancing lessons amid lockdown; Take a look

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown, since all of us are under quarantine, everyone is looking at different ways to spend time. Now while some stars have been rigorously working out, others have been doing houseful chores and cooking, among other things and as for ’s daughter, , she has been pursuing belly dancing amid the lockdown. Yes, Suhana Khan has been taking belly dancing lessons virtually with her trainer. And today, Suhana’s trainer, took to Instagram to post a collage of before lockdown and during lockdown photo with Suhana Khan. While in one photo, Suhana Khan and her trainer are seen clicking a mirror selfie at the studio, in the other photo, Suhana Khan and her trainer are doing belly dancing online and alongside the photo, the trainer wrote, “Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana…”

Well, it was recently that Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public and ever since, the star kid has been sharing photos on her channel. Earlier, Suhana took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up as she captioned the photos as “Experimenting,” and later, Suhana’s mom, , posted a picture of Suhana from their house as she wrote, “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity.”

Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents. Prior to New York, Suhana Khan was studying at Ardingly College in London, and during her graduation, she was awarded the Russell Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. Also, last year, the star kid made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. Not just Suhana, her BFF and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor too, has been learning belly dancing from Sanjana and prior to the lockdown, Shanaya was often snapped in the city while making her way to the belly dancing classes.

