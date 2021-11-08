Suhana Khan’s video of acing her acting skills is going VIRAL for all the right reason; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been in the news for the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons. Aryan Khan and his arrest grabbed all the limelight and in fact, are still taking new twists and turns with each passing day. But today it is SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan who is grabbing all eyeballs and that too for all the right reasons. Several pictures of her spending time with her friends in New York had surfaced on the internet yesterday and today a video of her acing her acting skills is in the headlines.

The video has been posted by Suhana Khan’s friend on her Instagram stories. In the video, Suhana can be seen posing for her friend who is trying to click a picture of her. The star kid’s friend could be heard giving directions to her to make her pose better. She first said, “more longing in the eyes”, to which Suhana tried to change her eyes expression. Then her friend directed her to reach out with her hands, and asked her “what do you see?”. This cracked up Suhana and she started laughing.



Recently, Suhana shared a few old pictures from her childhood on Instagram. After her brother Aryan Khan was released from jail last month, she shared a collage of black and white pictures. The collage featured Aryan and Suhana from when they were small kids. Along with them, a much younger Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the collage as well, as they shared some goofy moments with each other.

