Suhana Khan’s weekend gift for fans is a stunning mirror selfie; Take a look

Suhana Khan recently took to Instagram to share a stunning mirror selfie wherein she can be seen flashing her beautiful smile.

Bollywood superstar ’s daughter is an avid social media user. She often shares stunning pictures of her and enjoys a massive fans following on social media. She is an aspiring actress but now she has become a fashionista of sorts because of her outstanding sartorial choices. This time the star kid took to her Instagram handle to share an awesome mirror selfie wherein Suhana is looking extremely gorgeous as she can be seen flashing her radiant smile. This recent picture is an absolute weekend treat for her fans.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen donning a black and white outfit. She can be also seen flaunting her long beautiful hair. To accessorize her overall look, Suhana has opted for a small neckpiece. However, her winged eyeliner look has stolen the show. The diva surely knows how to give us major fashion goals.

While sharing the latest picture on her Instagram story, she captioned it as “Yawn.”

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s latest picture here:

A few days ago, Suhana shared a set of stunning selfies on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a black outfit and she finished her look with winged eyeliner, pink lip colour and mascara. While sharing the same, the 20-year-old captioned it as: "I kinda look like a grown-up, no?"

The pretty lady has inherited her love for acting from her superstar dad. She is currently a student at the New York University where she is pursuing film studies and drama. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

