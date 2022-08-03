Suhana Khan says 'get ready with me' as she shares a stunning PIC; Ananya Panday & Khushi Kapoor are in awe

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is currently all over the news these days and rightfully so, after all, the star kid is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about film The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Although she’s yet to be a part of showbiz, Suhana has always been part of the limelight. She is always photographed by the media personnel as and when she is spotted in the city. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Suhana shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle and we just can't take our eyes off her. The star kid captioned the photo: "Get ready w me!" As soon as she posted the picture, her followers and supporters flooded her with adoration in the comments section. Not only that, but her friends were in awe of her beauty.

Check out Suhana Khan's PIC:

Suhana Khan's best friend and actress Ananya Panday commented: "Bambi." Her co-star Khushi Kapoor wrote: "CUTE." While Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "suuuuu." In the photo, the star kid is seen getting ready for the day and is seen dressed in a black cardigan paired with nude colour camisole.

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular comic Archies. Agastya will play the character of Archie, while Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan will play Veronica and Betty, respectively. The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023 and will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.

