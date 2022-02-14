Suhana Khan sends the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, here’s how she reacts; PIC

It is Valentine’s Day today and social media is filled with wishes and pictures of couples with each other. Many are even flaunting the gifts that they received from their partners. Well, there are also a bunch of girls who are gifting their girlfriends on this special day and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. We all know that she shares a great bond with Shanaya Kapoor and today on valentine’s Day Suhana gifted her BFF something special.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of a bouquet of red roses looking lovely as ever. Sharing this picture the soon to be launched actress wrote ‘I love uuuu sue’ with two crying emojis and two heart emojis. She tagged Suhana Khan in her stories. This post makes it clear that Suhana has gifted her BFF with these pretty looking flowers on Valentine’s Day. We have always seen these two girls commenting on each other's posts on Instagram and often grabbing all the eyeballs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Suhana Khan, she was all over the news recently. Over the past 2 days, the world got to witness Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan taking charge at the IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru for their team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from that, Suhana is also reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archie. Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor also will be seen in the film that is based on the popular comic.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's pics in white maxi dress prompted THIS response from Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor