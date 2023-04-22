Suhana Khan serves glam with dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan in these PICS; Fans are in love

Suhana Khan is now set to make her grand acting debut soon. The star kid, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and renowned interior designer Gauri Khan, is stepping into the world of cinema with the upcoming Indian adaptation of the Archies comics. However, Suhana has already emerged as a famous personality even much before her debut, thanks to her presence on social media, and occasional public appearances with family and friends.

Suhana Khan poses with dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri

Recently, the renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of lovely stills, in which Suhana Khan is seen posing with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan. In one of the pictures, the aspiring actress is seen twinning with her superstar father in black and white. Suhana is seen in a black and white jumpsuit, while SRK, as always looks irresistibly charming in a black leather jacket, which he paired with a matching t-shirt, trousers, and a pair of sneakers.

In the second picture, Suhana is seen in a black crop top paired with a rose gold metallic skirt, while her gorgeous mother Gauri Khan opted for a black and white polka dot top and a pair of black trousers. Suhana finished her look with minimal jewellery and a pair of white sneakers, while Gauri opted for a pair of black kitten heels.

Check out Suhana's pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, below:

