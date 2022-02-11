Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for Gehraiyaan; Ananya Panday thanks everyone for showering love on film

Gehraiyaan has finally been released on the digital platform. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, and has been getting positive reviews. Fans are in awe of not only performances but also the story. The trailer has shown it deals with relationship complexities. Ananya, who essays the role of Tia, is on cloud nine and has thanked all her fans for showering so much love.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Thank you for all the love it’s making me glow!!!! #GehraiyaanOnPrime OUT NOW!” In the pictures, Ananya is seen wearing denim and opted for subtle makeup. She left her hair open and wore accessories to complete the look. Suhana Khan shared a scene of Tia from the film on her Instagram stories and Shanaya also shared a swimming pool scene. She has also written, ‘Weekend plans’. The film was released on a digital platform because of COVID-19.

Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha, Tia, Zain and Karan. On the work front, Ananya also has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. The Pan India film is ready to bring the best of for the audience in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

