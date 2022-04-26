Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor look ravishing in black as they click a mirror selfie with Alia Chhiba & Manavi
Suhana Khan is unquestionably one of the most popular star kids on the block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana will be soon making her Bollywood debut, but she has been long been a part of the limelight. She is quite active on her social media space where she treats fans to glimpses of her life with friends and family. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Suhana took to her Instagram stories and shared a striking mirror selfie with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, cousin Alia Chhiba, and Manavi Gaur.
Suhana Khan shares a mirror selfie with Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Chhiba, Manavi Gaur:
Credits: Suhana Khan Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!