Suhana Khan shares a precious PIC from her childhood to wish 'best friend' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. His stardom, charm, and of course his acting prowess are just unmatchable and loved by the audience. Right from his first film Deewana, released in 1992, to Zero in 2018, his fan following has only increased. The actor has delivered several hit performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and many more.

Today, Shah Rukh celebrates his birthday and on this occasion, he received a sweet wish for his daughter Suhana Khan on her social media handle. On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram story, she captioned it: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you the most," along with a heart emoji. The unseen throwback picture shared by the soon-to-be-actress features her along with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple is parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is slated for a 2023 release and will premiere on Netflix. The first teaser was unveiled in May which introduced the fans to the elaborate cast of the Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics. It showed the friendship between Archie and his gang as they play around in a park. The announcement video also features a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated movie, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. King Khan also has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.