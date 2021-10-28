Suhana Khan shares priceless picture with Aryan & Shah Rukh Khan after brother finally makes bail

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the alleged drug case. The 23-year-old was taken into custody on October 3, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Ever since then, the star-kid’s bail plea had been denied twice by the court.

Finally, Thursday, October 28, became a ray of hope to SRK’s family as the court finally granted bail to Aryan Khan. As soon as the news surfaced online, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their relief on the matter. Joining them on late Thursday was SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan who travelled down memory lane to share an adorable childhood memory of the family.

In a monochromatic photo collage, Suhana Khan can be seen engulfed in some playtime as jovial brother Aryan Khan makes funny faces for the cameras. Father Shah Rukh Khan can be seen having the time of his life with his children as he joins them in the priceless moment. While sharing the photo Suhana Khan wrote, “I Love you” to shower immense love on her brother.

Take a look:

Aryan Khan has to spend one more night in the prison as his team can apply for his release only after the Bombay High Court’s formal order which will be released on Friday, October 29. Along with Aryan, the other two accused in the case, namely Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail by the court. Many SRKians also assembled outside the superstar’s house Mannat to celebrate the moment of joy with their favourite star.

ALSO READ| Aryan Khan Bail: Twitterati celebrate as Shah Rukh Khan’s son gets released after three weeks in jail