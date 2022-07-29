Suhana Khan shares a gorgeous sunset view from her balcony as she watches an episode of FRIENDS; PIC

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about film The Archies. Although she’s yet to be a part of showbiz, Suhana has always been part of the limelight. She is always photographed by the media personnel as and when she is spotted in the city. Moreover, she also treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Suhana yet again posted a new photo on her social media space. Have you seen it yet?

Suhana Khan treats fans to her gorgeous sunset view

A couple of hours back, Suhana took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo showcasing her gorgeous sea view from her balcony. One can see her the beautiful blue sea water outside the glass windows of her room. If you notice carefully, you could also notice the reflection of an episode of the popular American Sitcom FRIENDS on the window. Well, looks like Suhana is spending her weekend chilling and watching shows.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, it is the Indian adaptation of the popular international comic Archies. Apart from Suhana, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson from Shweta Bachchan Agastya Nanda will also be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film. A couple of months back, they were in Ooty shooting for the film with their other co-actors Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. While in Ooty, they shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of their shoot as well. Recently, they returned after wrapping up their Ooty schedule.

