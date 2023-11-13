Suhana Khan shares happy memory with big brother Aryan Khan for his birthday; see PIC

The bond we share with our siblings can’t be replaced with anyone. Even though we annoy each other and sometimes can’t bear them, we also miss them in their absence. Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan also share his fun bond with each other. On the latter's birthday, his sister shared a happy memory with him.

Suhana Khan shares memory with big brother Aryan Khan

Taking to social media, Suhana Khan reposted a picture from her memories of last year. In the pic, she can be seen sitting next to her big brother Aryan Khan as they cuddle their pet dog. Both the siblings seem to be enjoying their time together.

While The Archies actress candidly smiled for the camera, Aryan looked at the lenses and got clicked. What melted our hearts was how the doggo made that cute face and didn’t miss out on the opportunity to get snapped. Sharing the memory from November 12, 2022, Suhana penned, “Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend.”

Take a look at the pic:

Suhana Khan’s work front

Following in the footsteps of her dad Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana is set to become an actor. After being part of many plays, she will be finally making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Indian adaptation of the popular comic series of the same name, also stars debutants Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina. It is expected to be released on December 7.

Exploring Aryan Khan’s work

Unlike his father and sister, Aryan developed a fondness for filmmaking and entrepreneurship more than acting in front of the camera even though he has played the young version of his father's character in one scene of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He also lent his voice actor in the Hindi dub of The Incredibles and as Simba in The Lion King. After setting up a couple of businesses, he is working on an OTT series, tentatively titled Stardom. He will be the filmmaker of the show which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

