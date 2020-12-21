Suhana Khan shares a PIC of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, asks THIS from Disney & it resonates with all of us

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is among the extremely popular star kids in Bollywood. Recently, Suhana had a special request for Disney and well, it surely will leave you agreeing with her.

and 's daughter enjoys a massive fan following on social media even before she has forayed into Bollywood. The gorgeous star kid made waves when she made her private Instagram profile public. Since then, Suhana uses her Instagram handle to share her thoughts and glimpses from her life with fans. And recently, it seems she wanted something from Disney as she shared a photo of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana dropped a photo of Princess Jasmine from Disney's Aladdin and demanded the multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate to create an Indian princess too. The star kid wanted Disney to have a princess of Indian origin to join the universe of the gorgeous ladies created by the company. Sharing a photo from the animated version of Aladdin, Suhana demanded Disney also have a princess of Indian origin too.

Suhana wrote, "@disney make an Indian princess!!." Well, her thoughts surely resonated with several fans of Disney as many fan clubs shared her post on their handles too.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Suhana shared several photos on Instagram in an all brown look and left the internet gushing over her. The star kid had been spending time with her family in Dubai till last month amid the IPL 2020 season. Often, she along with Shah Rukh Khan and were spotted cheering for their team in the stands. The star kid enrolled last year at New York University and on her first day, her mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of her entering college.

