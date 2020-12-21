  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan shares a PIC of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, asks THIS from Disney & it resonates with all of us

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is among the extremely popular star kids in Bollywood. Recently, Suhana had a special request for Disney and well, it surely will leave you agreeing with her.
27082 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan disney princess from aladdinSuhana Khan shares a PIC of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, asks THIS from Disney & it resonates with all of us
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media even before she has forayed into Bollywood. The gorgeous star kid made waves when she made her private Instagram profile public. Since then, Suhana uses her Instagram handle to share her thoughts and glimpses from her life with fans. And recently, it seems she wanted something from Disney as she shared a photo of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin on her handle. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana dropped a photo of Princess Jasmine from Disney's Aladdin and demanded the multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate to create an Indian princess too. The star kid wanted Disney to have a princess of Indian origin to join the universe of the gorgeous ladies created by the company. Sharing a photo from the animated version of Aladdin, Suhana demanded Disney also have a princess of Indian origin too.

Suhana wrote, "@disney make an Indian princess!!." Well, her thoughts surely resonated with several fans of Disney as many fan clubs shared her post on their handles too. 

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Suhana shared several photos on Instagram in an all brown look and left the internet gushing over her. The star kid had been spending time with her family in Dubai till last month amid the IPL 2020 season. Often, she along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted cheering for their team in the stands. The star kid enrolled last year at New York University and on her first day, her mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of her entering college.

Also Read|Suhana Khan is truly photogenic and her latest candid clicks are proof; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Suhana Khan is truly photogenic and her latest candid clicks are proof; Take a look
Suhana Khan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her alluring smile in a pic with friend; Shanaya calls her 'beauty'
Suhana Khan, cousins Alia & Arjun Chhiba face 'post vacation blues' as Dubai holiday comes to an end; See Pic
Suhana Khan looks effortlessly chic in a top & skirt as she poses amid a breathtaking background; See PHOTO
Suhana Khan misses her cousin sister Alia Chhiba; Shares a gorgeous PIC with her
Suhana Khan’s weekend gift for fans is a stunning mirror selfie; Take a look
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Why Indian? It’s a Persian story. I can also only imagine an Indian Mowgli.