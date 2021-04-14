Suhana Khan shares a sneak peek of her New York apartment & the breathtaking view of the skyline from it; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently completing her studies in New York. The star kid recently shared a stunning view of the sunset from her apartment and left netizens in complete awe.

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, and 's daughter always manages to stay in the headlines owing to her social media posts. The gorgeous star kid made her Instagram account public last year and since then, has been offering glimpses of her life on the same to netizens. While rumours of Suhana's possible Bollywood debut keep coming in, her social media account helps fans to get a closer look at the star kid's life in New York currently where she is finishing up her education.

On Wednesday, Suhana shared a stunning glimpse of a cozy corner of her house offering a breathtaking view of the skyline of New York. Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo in which we could catch a glimpse of her balcony on a high-rise building. Through the window, one could see the skyline of New York and the star kid perfectly managed to capture the sunset through her balcony in the frame. While Suhana was clicking the photo, she offered a glimpse into her New York home with it.

Earlier too, when Suhana partied with her friends at her swanky New York apartment, she shared photos and they went viral. Sharing the view today, Suhana did not caption the photo but added a 'home' emoticon on it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Suhana had shared gorgeous photos while dining out at a cafe in a black outfit. However, right after posting the stunning photos, Suhana deleted the same, and netizens were baffled. Meanwhile, it was back in January 2021 that Suhana went back to New York after spending time at home with family amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

