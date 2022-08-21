Suhana Khan shares a sneak-peek of her perfect Saturday night; Check PIC

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s younger daughter Suhana has always grown up under the limelight. Although she has not made her debut in showbiz yet, she is quite a popular name, especially on social media. Suhana will be soon making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where she will be sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. She is quite active on Instagram, and often shares glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few hours back, she shared a sneak-peek of her Saturday night. Check it out below.

Suhana Khan’s Saturday night

A few hours back, Suhana took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a sneak-peek of her Saturday night. She shared a photo of her room where one can see a movie playing on the television. One can also see a few lit candles and a few books on a table below the TV. She also captioned the picture ‘goodnight’, as she wished her followers and fans.

Take a look:

The Archies

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie, backed by Netflix, is a Bollywood adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. It will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key roles. The Netflix film is set to release in 2023.

When the teaser-poster of the film came out earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan shared it and penned some priceless words of wisdom for Suhana. He wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

