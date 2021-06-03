Suhana Khan shares a staggering PIC on Instagram; Ananya Panday calls her ‘prettiest person ever’

Suhana Khan has recently shared a beautiful picture of her on Instagram and has received comments from Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda. Read further to know more.

and ’s daughter often reflects pictures and videos on Instagram. Before entering the film industry, Suhana garnered a large number of fans and followers. She has been in the limelight for a while now and recently celebrated her 21st birthday in the US though a lot of celebrities and fans showered love on her Instagram. Recently, Suhana posted a lovely picture of herself on Instagram and has garnered immense praise for looking absolutely beautiful by some of her closest friends including ‘Student of the year 2’ actress Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda.

Suhana wonderfully donned a black knotted dress as she posed for the camera for a very classy yet stylish picture. Suhana looked gorgeous and many of her celebrity friends seem to share this opinion. Ananya Panday who is one of her closest friends wrote in the comments, “You’re like the prettiest person ever”. Navya Nanda dropped two comments with one of them being multiple fire emojis and in the other comment, she exclaimed, “OH HELLO”. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday also took to the comment section and dropped multiple emojis including hearts and the fire.

Take a look at the post:

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon and is one of the best friends of Suhana also commented on the picture and wrote, “Wait, whaaaat”. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor commented on the picture with multiple emojis complementing Suhana. Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya are the best of friends since their childhood days while Ananya made her Bollywood debut 2 years ago, Suhana and Shanaya are yet to sign a film.

Also Read| Suhana Khan lip syncs to Justin Bieber’s hit track Peaches with friend in an empty classroom

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×