Suhana Khan shares THROWBACK pic with Ananya Panday as she showers birthday love on her: Love you to pieces

It is Ananya Panday’s 23rd birthday today and the actress has all the reasons to be cloud nine. While professionally she has some interesting projects in the pipeline, her personal life is also making headlines courtesy her rumoured affair with Ishaan Khatter. Amid this, as the Khaali Peeli actress turned a year older, she was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. Joining them, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also showered birthday love on her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a throwback picture with the birthday girl and another friend wherein the ladies were seen enjoying sushi at a restaurant. While Suhana was slaying in a black leather jacket, Ananya looked stunning in a white t-shirt and denims. The girls were certainly having a gala time together and were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Suhana made sure to express how much she loves the Student of The Year 2 actress and wrote, “Happy Birthday. I love u to pieces :)”

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s birthday post for Ananya Panday:

Earlier, Ishaan had also penned a sweet note for the actress and shared two stunning pics of Ananya. In the caption, Ishaan wished her strength and love in her life. He wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial.