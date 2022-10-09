Suhana Khan shares THROWBACK PIC of parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on latter's birthday

Gauri Khan needs no introduction. She is among the most successful interior designers, architects and designers. She has made a niche for herself in her own space and doesn't let the overpowering presence of her husband Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the greatest and biggest superstars of the country, get in her way to form her own identity independent to that of her husband. Gauri Khan turned 52 years old on 8th October, 2022 and her daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram to wish her mother. Suhana Khan shares a story on Instagram featuring parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan:

Suhana Khan shared a black and white throwback photo of her parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan from the late 90s. The dynamic duo enjoyed their time in each other's arms, as they sat on a hammock. Shah Rukh and Gauri have now known eachother for over three and a half decades now and their love seems to be growing day by day. In her recent interaction in Koffee With Karan 7, in the episode with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, Gauri revealed how marrying Shah Rukh was not as easy as it seems to others. Shah Rukh was eventually able to win over her parents, just like his character of Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Suhana's Instagram story with her parents' photos, was shared with a white heart. Have a look at Suhana Khan's Instagram story featuring her parents: