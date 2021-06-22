Suhana Khan shells out fitness inspiration as she shares a mirror selfie at the gym; See PHOTO

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while she was at the gym. Check out the details.

’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following. As one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, the diva is very active on her social media handle. Suhana, who is in New York at the moment, often shares glimpses of her time in the Big Apple. She regularly treats netizens with glamorous photos of herself. The stunner has an inspiring physique and often shares photos and videos of herself on her Instagram handle, sweating it out at the gym.

Suhana took to the photo and video sharing platform to post a photo of herself while she was at the gym. In the mirror selfie, the 21 year old looking absolutely stunning as she was seen donning a grey coloured crop top, which she paired with beige coloured track pants. The diva had her hair tied back into a ponytail as she posed for the perfect shot. Along with the picture, the young starlet also put a flexed bicep emoji.

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Fathers Day, Suhana celebrated the special day by sharing a major throwback picture of her as a child on her Instagram story. The photo also featured her father Shah Rukh Khan giving her an adorable kiss. The starlet shared the photo with a short and sweet caption: ‘Father’s Day’. SRK reposted Suhana’s cute wish on his personal Insta handle and penned how much he misses her. He wrote, "Miss you baby so much that I'm using emojis.”

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

