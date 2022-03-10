Suhana Khan showers birthday love on BFF Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa with an adorable PIC

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram space and wished BFF Ananya Panday’s younger sister Rysa on her 18th birthday. Sharing a photo of Rysa with her birthday cake, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday (not so little) little Rice (red heart emoji) luv u @rysapanday”.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are extremely close with each other. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana has not made her big Bollywood debut yet. However, the star kid is not away from the limelight in any manner. In fact, she is quite active on social media, where she has a huge army of fans following her. Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya Kapoor often take to Instagram and comment and react to each other’s posts, giving netizens a glimpse of their tight-knit bond. Now, a few moments back, Suhana took to the story feature on Instagram and showered some birthday love on Ananya’s sister Rysa as the latter turned a year older.

Earlier yesterday, Ananya had posted a slew of pictures with her sibling, as she wished her a happy birthday. Suhana commented on this post and sarcastically thanked Ananya for cropping her out of a picture.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s wish for Rysa:

Recently, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya were papped as they stepped out in the city for a weekend dinner. The pictures went viral in no time while fans swooned over the three women.

Suhana will soon be making her debut in the big and glamourous world of showbiz. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda will be making their Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the international comic, ‘Archie”. The three star kids were also recently spotted with Zoya in the city.

